More than 2,000 persons fled flash flood spawned by heavy rains in mountainous areas here on Sunday, September 17.The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rescued a group of persons trapped in areas separated by the Canucutan River in Barangay Pasonanca.Flash flood was reported after heavy rains in the mountains resulted in rivers in the lower areas populated by most residents to swell and overflow.Mayor John Dalipe ordered the CDRRMO and the City Social Welfare and Development Office to attend to the needs of the evacuees.Evacuation was reported in four barangays, mainly in Tumaga, where more than 1,500 persons evacuated to the barangay hall, a multi-purpose hall, and the covered court.A total of 262 persons in Barangay Tugbunga evacuated to the barangay hall.More than 200 individuals from Barangay Santa Maria evacuated to safer grounds while more than 350 persons from Barangay Guiwan fled to the barangay hall or stayed with relatives.Several barangays were also affected but did not report any evacuees.Residents were caught unaware due to fair weather experienced in lower areas.Heavy rains were reported due to the intertropical convergence zone.