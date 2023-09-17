© Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images



Western officials have overestimated the willingness of neutral nations to join anti-Russia policies in support of Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.Jan Techau of the consulting firm Eurasia Group told the newspaper, as quoted on Thursday.He cited "animosity toward the US and Europe" in some parts of the world and the desire of rising powers, such as Brazil and South Africa, to "assert their independence", the article said.The WSJ detailed purported successes and failures of Western diplomacy to rally the support of neutral nations for what it called "a fair peace settlement for Ukraine" ahead of next week's gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.Moscow has dismissed the Zelensky plan as being detached from reality.The newspaper noted that many "emerging countries" have resisted demands for reparations and a tribunal, while "the international willingness to call out Russia publicly has diminished." In particular,The newspaper asserted that thebecause Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the event in person."Factually, Russia is much more isolated than before," a senior European official told The WSJ.At the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting, non-Western participants are likely "to shift the global focus onto their priorities: global inequality and debt relief," the report predicted.Moscow has described the Ukraine crisis as part of a Western proxy war against Russia. It has also accused the US of mismanaging the global economy for selfish goals, while trying to preserve its dominance and resisting the emergence of a multipolar world.