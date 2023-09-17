Post-tropical storm Lee causes sea foam at Nova Scotia's Lawrencetown Beach Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Atlantic storm Lee pummeled a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada with destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains that toppled trees, flooded roadways and cut power to tens of thousands on Saturday. One person was killed in Maine when a tree limb fell on his vehicle.