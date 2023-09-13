Puppet Masters
Decrepit Britain... Schools collapsing and Challenger tanks blown to smithereens
Strategic Culture
Wed, 13 Sep 2023 18:19 UTC
Added to this embarrassing blow to British prestige is the reported destruction of its Challenger 2 main battlefield tank deployed with great fanfare in Ukraine earlier this year.
The supposedly invincible tank was first stopped in its tracks by a Russian mine, and then the turret was promptly blown off by an incoming Russian Kornet missile. It is thought to be first time, the Challenger 2 has been so visibly destroyed. Even the BBC's reporting couldn't cover up the shock from such a blow to presumed British military prowess.
In previous deployments during Britain's criminal wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Challengers were up against militarily weaker opponents. They earned an overblown reputation as robust fighting machines. Now up against withering Russian firepower, the British equipment is under more testing conditions - and not faring so well.
Thus, it was a bad week alright for Britain. Schools crumbling from cheap concrete structures and then the formidable Challenger tank being pummeled like a cardboard box under Russian attack.
Interestingly, there is a bodily connection to the seemingly unrelated British misfortunes in the form of Rishi Sunak, Britain's unelected prime minister. He took over 10 Downing Street last October after his predecessor Liz Truss was ousted due to her gaping incompetence. Truss was only in the job a matter of weeks having taken over from Boris Johnson who was forced to quit over endless corruption scandals.
Sunak, a wealthy heir of Indian heritage whose super-wealthy Indian wife doesn't pay her taxes in Britain, was shoe-horned into the prime minister job as part of a Tory Party shake-up. He wasn't elected by the public for his present office. That's British democracy for you!
As prime minister, Sunak made the decision in January this year to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The move was seen as a bold escalation and prompted other members of the NATO alliance to send heavier weapons to the Kiev regime. It was followed by Germany supplying its Leopard 2 tanks, the French donating AMX-10s, and there's talk of the Americans eventually sending their M1 Abrams.
Sunak hailed his decision to donate 14 of Britain's supposedly finest hardware as a game-changer that would allow Ukrainian forces to advance against Russian lines.
However, eight months later, the purported British game-changer has given the Ukrainian military no gains, neither has the German Leopard 2 tanks, nor all of the other sundry NATO "wonder weapons".
Indeed, by nearly all accounts, the NATO-backed Ukrainian counteroffensive is rapidly turning from failure to disaster as troops and equipment get decimated by superior Russian firepower. Even former British army officers are acknowledging the disastrous defeat on the battlefield.
Under the unelected Sunak, Britain has pledged a total of £4.6 billion ($5.7 bn) in military aid to Ukraine. Britain is the second biggest sponsor of the Kiev Nazi regime after the United States, which has committed about $44 billion in military supplies to Ukraine.
Now get this. While Sunak has readily green lighted the supply of Challenger 2 tanks, as well as depleted uranium shells, Storm Shadow cruise missiles and RAF spy and fighter planes to the Black Sea, his personal neglect of school restoration projects in England has put hundreds of institutions at risk of collapsing.
Before his Tory Party appointment as prime minister, Sunak was Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, which is also known as the treasury minister. By tradition, the British chancellor resides in No. 11 Downing Street. It is seen as the second-most powerful political office after the prime minister owing to the fact that the chancellor controls the budgets for all other government departments.
While he was in the chancellor job during 2020-22, Sunak slashed funding for the repair of schools by nearly 50 percent. That was in spite of warnings from educational expert committees that a crisis was looming from dilapidated concrete structures. That crisis is now manifesting with the forced closure of over 100 schools across England as the new academic year begins this month. It has become a national scandal owing to fears that pupils' and teachers' lives are at risk from collapsing walls and roofs.
Rich boy Rishi Sunak can directly take the blame for much of the scandal even if he tries to worm his way out of accepting responsibility.
This guy like many other Western political leaders is a charlatan and a pathetic Yes-Man for the U.S.-led proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.
Sunak likes to wear twee friendship bracelets on his wrist and he is prone to giving Hindu peace signs when in public.
Meanwhile, in reality, the ultra-privileged occupant in Downing Street signs off billions of dollars worth of weaponry to Ukraine, paid for by the British taxpayers through relentless cuts in their public services, incomes and social conditions. War and poverty go hand-in-hand in Britain.
It is estimated that to rectify Britain's decaying schools it would cost around $1 billion, which is about a fifth of what Sunak has pledged in military aid to Ukraine. And yet this warmongering charlatan is not even accountable to British citizens.
Evidently, the unelected British prime minister views the funding of a futile, bloody overseas war - which could spiral into a nuclear world war - as more of a priority than the education and safety of British children. Dare we say that's because he is not a democratically elected leader. He is an abject vassal of American imperialism. Many of his predecessors in Downing Street could be said to have been of the same cringemaking weakness. But the incumbent and unaccountable Sunak is absolutely shameless.
The obscene misallocation of public funds by an unelected prime minister says everything about decrepit Britain. It's a democracy only in name and even that has become a stretch.