Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign media agent). If you listen or read backward, you hear the creepy ghost voices of Russian haters like Zbigniew Brzezinski and sometimes the dearly departed former Arizona Senator John McCain. Consumer at average speed and in clockwise revolutions, you are apt to pick up Anne Applebaum, the Pulitzer Prize Winning Washington think tank superhero married to Poland's former defense minister. Her recent efforts come from an interview with RFE/RL's Georgia Service entitled "Anne Applebaum: Putin Is Really Destroying Modern Russia."
However, she makes no arguments as to just how Mr. Putin is destroying the new Russia he more or less built single-handedly. Her theme is that dastardly Russian oligarchs wanted the Ukraine war to steal factories and other assets for themselves. Yes, you read correctly. The whole interview is a juvenile Q&A with facets of recent headlines intertwined. Here's how she figures the Ukraine mess will be settled:
"But, you know, the Ukrainian position is that Ukraine has only one set of borders, which are the international borders agreed to in 1991. Therefore, the Russians will have to leave, and we'll have to find perhaps there has to be a way for them to make amends or make up for the damage they've caused."Did you catch it? "We'll have to find" how the Russian people can pay for destroying a NATO/Nazi fortress 200 miles from Moscow. The woman is an idiot. A paid-off remora of the Neocon-run menace that America has become. She was one of the first to swear Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Her husband, also a member of the European Parliament, traveled to Afghanistan in the mid-1980s "to write about the war the mujahideen were waging against the Soviet Union." But enough about Polish family commitments to hating Russians.
Next, let's turn to The Telegraph and the nonsensical, humorous, and ultimately hypocritical analysis of Lisa Haseldine. This young reporter, in search of the streetcar, headed to a Pulitzer, says, "Putin is Breeding a New Generation of Militants." She also says new schoolbooks will be issued this year teaching students how to handle Kalashnikovs, grenades, and drones. The author even dredges the term "jingoistic mindset" to describe the "new" Russian brainwashing technique. The funny thing is, Russians have always been flag wavers, and so have Americans on the 4th of July. Has she discovered a Russian version of the Boy Scouts of America? Haseldine, Assistant Online Editor at The Spectator, is the world's oldest surviving (barely) political magazine. And its view on Russia is about the same as when Nicholas II was shot with his family in Yekaterinburg.
Crossing the Big Pond, the Wall Street Journal's almost-Pulitzer winner Ukrainian-born Yaroslav Trofimov writes that Vladimir Putin being deposed is the only way toward peace between West and East! Oh, that's right, this is pretty much what the White House, the U.S. Senate, Whitehall, and bloody King Charles say too. So, why do Americans need to read the WSJ repeatedly to learn the same thing? With this, I ask myself why I bother rehashing Western media's propaganda against Putin and the Russians. It seems necessary to remind myself and my readers what sellouts and hypocrites academics, politicians, and journalists in the West have become.
During a phone call, the other day, one Reuters story tells of Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussing Iran's possible future membership in the BRICS grouping. The Reuters blurb is only two or three sentences, but it tells us the news services know of other stories; they refuse to publish anything approaching reality. For instance, nowhere in the Western press will you find the level of Russia's plans to set up branches of top Russian universities in Africa.
And lastly, Lisa Haseldine wrote a misleading and erroneous bit about the latest school curriculum. It has nothing to do with the current "denazification" of Ukraine, but is instead a return to the primary military training to schools, which has long been expected. In Western societies, it's difficult to understand the pride and tradition Russians feel for performing their civic, parental, and inherent duty to prepare to protect their families and their country. I just spoke with a friend in the Kherson region familiar with the subject, and he assures me Russian kids have been assembling and disassembling rifles for a long time.
The same is true in America, in the South, where I come from. Only now, the WOKE culture is set on smashing anything in our heritage that is either masculine or pugilistic. The thing is, if this ever happens in Russia, there will no longer be a Russia. I leave you with an authentic quote from a man of valor in Russia. I know The Spectator editor will never understand or even investigate the real Russia, but here's the quote from a friend sending his kids to Kherson schools next month.
"Every family has its heroes and those who died in the Great Patriotic War; this memory cannot be betrayed so that such a war does not happen again. The West openly wants the destruction of my Homeland, and since the time of Gorbachev, has done everything to erase this memory, but in vain. We are talking about the revival of Russia and returning to its roots."