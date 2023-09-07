The constant movement of wild animals towards human habitation has carried panic among people.It is to be believed that the conversion of the bear's natural habitat to orchards and farmlands is the primary reason for the attacks over past three decades.Other reason is blockade of several border areas with fencing and other barriers that restrict movement of animals. People living in remote areas across Kashmir are living in fear after increasing black bear attacks.He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad from Pachgam.Officials said the injured man was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.Injured person has been identified as Mubashir Bajaad, S/o Mohd Rafiq Bajad.The injured person has been identified as 60 year old Mohammad Sultan Shiekh resident of Lawoosa Mawer.He was identified as Ghulam Rasool Rather and was walking in his native Zmalgam village of Verinag when a bear appeared there and attacked him. Reports said the villagers rescued Rather and shifted him to PHC Verinag for treatment. However the doctors referred him to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment.According to reports, the trio was working in an orchard when the bear attacked them. Injured persons were identified as Mohmad Ramzan Malik, Mohamad Shafi Malik and Raja Begum and all are form Nagam Damhaal Hanjipora.. Initially it was suspected that he was attacked by a leopard given his gruesome injuries and the frequent spotting of leopards in the area in the recent past. After a long search the boy was found in nearby forest. Boy was identified as Zaid Bashir as was missing on Monday August 27.His body was discovered in the forest with multiple injuries and signs of mutilation .Some of his body parts were eaten up by the wild animal, said eye witness.He was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Wani and was under treatment in SKIMS, after being attacked by a black bear on July 29. Despite all possible efforts, he could not be saved, told a doctor.According to the study authored by the Aaliya Mir an animal lover, Shanmugavelu Swaminthan, Rashid Naqash, Thomas Sharp and Attur Sanmugam Arum. All of them are member of the Wild life SOS except Naqash, who is a government official, clearly shows that in the Kashmir Valley where attacks have been relatively common over past 2 to 3 decades.It cites data maintained by Jammu and Kashmir's Wild life Protection Department.The department recorded 2,357 Asiatic black bear attacks in the Valley between 2000 and 2020.