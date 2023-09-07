Earth Changes
2 killed, 8 injured in black bear attacks in less than a month across Kashmir, India
State Times
Wed, 06 Sep 2023 12:36 UTC
Other reason is blockade of several border areas with fencing and other barriers that restrict movement of animals. People living in remote areas across Kashmir are living in fear after increasing black bear attacks.
Today on September 6, a man was injured after being attacked by a bear in Pachgam nard Kund area of South Kashmir Kulgam district. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad from Pachgam.
Earlier on September 4, a 40 year old man was attacked and injured by a black bear in Drangsoo Village in Mawar area of Kupwara district. Officials said the injured man was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.
On Sept 3, a man was injured after being attacked by a bear at his home in Marg Akhaal in South Kashmir's Kulgam . Injured person has been identified as Mubashir Bajaad, S/o Mohd Rafiq Bajad.
On Sept 2, an elderly person sustained injuries when a black bear attacked him while he was working in his kitchen garden at Lawoosa village of north Kashmir's Kupwara District. The injured person has been identified as 60 year old Mohammad Sultan Shiekh resident of Lawoosa Mawer.
On August 31, a man was attacked and injured by a black bear in the Verinaag area of South Kashmir Anantnag District. He was identified as Ghulam Rasool Rather and was walking in his native Zmalgam village of Verinag when a bear appeared there and attacked him. Reports said the villagers rescued Rather and shifted him to PHC Verinag for treatment. However the doctors referred him to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment.
Earlier on August 29, three person including a woman received injuries after they were attacked by a bear at Nagam area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.
According to reports, the trio was working in an orchard when the bear attacked them. Injured persons were identified as Mohmad Ramzan Malik, Mohamad Shafi Malik and Raja Begum and all are form Nagam Damhaal Hanjipora.
On August 28, a 7-year-old boy mauled to death in a wild animal attack in Bandipora. Initially it was suspected that he was attacked by a leopard given his gruesome injuries and the frequent spotting of leopards in the area in the recent past. After a long search the boy was found in nearby forest. Boy was identified as Zaid Bashir as was missing on Monday August 27.His body was discovered in the forest with multiple injuries and signs of mutilation .Some of his body parts were eaten up by the wild animal, said eye witness.
On August 11, in a tragic incident ,a 50 year old man, who was attacked by a black bear in Balhama village of Arin in Bandipora district almost two weeks succumbs to injuries. He was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Wani and was under treatment in SKIMS, after being attacked by a black bear on July 29. Despite all possible efforts, he could not be saved, told a doctor.
According to the study authored by the Aaliya Mir an animal lover, Shanmugavelu Swaminthan, Rashid Naqash, Thomas Sharp and Attur Sanmugam Arum. All of them are member of the Wild life SOS except Naqash, who is a government official, clearly shows that in the Kashmir Valley where attacks have been relatively common over past 2 to 3 decades.
It cites data maintained by Jammu and Kashmir's Wild life Protection Department.
The department recorded 2,357 Asiatic black bear attacks in the Valley between 2000 and 2020.
A total of 2,243 attacks or 95.2% of the cases resulted in injury and 114 attacks or 4.8% of cases in death.