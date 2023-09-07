© Getty Images / Bolot

"We have many times heard statements that [the US] is going to continue helping Kiev as long as necessary," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

This means Washington will "further keep Ukraine effectively at war and wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no expense," he added.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed on the counteroffensive, but [also] in the long term," he stated following his arrival in Kiev.

Dmitry Peskov made the remark amid media reports that the US is set to unveil another defense aid package for Kiev.The US is intent on "waging a war to the last Ukrainian," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed following reports thatPeskov said American military supplies would not change the way Russia's military campaign is being conducted in the neighboring country.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced two-day tour on Wednesday - the first such visit since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in early June.Earlier, a State Department official told journalists on the trip that the secretary of state would likely announce a new $1 billion assistance package, as reported by Reuters.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed this week thatSpeaking following talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Monday, President Vladimir Putin declared that Kiev's attempts to breach Russian defenses had failed.Meanwhile, there has been growing opposition among US lawmakers to the continuation of military assistance for Ukraine at current levels, as well as calls for more oversight.Last month, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to authorize $24 billion in additional spending for Ukraine.