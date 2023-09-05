Two Alsatian dogs allegedly attacked a nursing mother named Mummy Basira and killed her baby girl in the Halleluyah Area of Ido-Osun, Osun State.According to Punch, the sad incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 30th August,2023.Residents who watched helplessly as the savage dogs attacked reported that after killing the infant, the dogs attacked the mother, inflicting severe harm on her."We all watched helplessly. The dogs, we were told, jumped out of a building not currently inhabited by anyone and seized the baby, said to be about five months strapped to the back by the mother, and battered her.Some residents later used sticks to chase away the dogs and rescue the mother. She was rushed to a hospital here in Osogbo."The house where the dogs came out from is not inhabited, but residents know those that used to visit the place. They have been calling their mobile numbers, but their lines have been switched off. The tension is presently high in that neighborhood. We reported the matter at Estate Police Station in Osogbo," the eyewitness saidConfirming the occurrence, Osun State Police Command spokesperson Yemisi Opalola stated that attempts are being made to apprehend the owners of the dogs. She said that the police command will see that justice is served in this situation.