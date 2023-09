Many observers were shocked when the SBU arrested Zelensky's former patron, oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering over the weekend. The Ukrainian leader then thanked the security serves in his evening address "for their determination to bring every case stalled for decades to a just conclusion." This development, thus suggesting that the latest move was endorsed by them.His arrest is due to several converging factors that also explain why it happened at this particular time. First, the vicious blame game that broke out between the US and Ukraine last month over the failed counteroffensive threatens to derail their relations if it isn't soon resolved. At the core of this dispute It's unclear exactly what sway Kolomoysky might have still exerted over Zelensky after the latter fell largely under US influence since the start of Russia's special operation a year and a half ago, but it makes sense why Washington wouldn't want to risk the chance that he could play a role in their escalating spat. This observationThe challenge this poses for Ukraine is that it reduces support for prolonging the proxy war, plus folks are now starting to remember some of his other unfulfilled promises like fighting corruption. As for the US,for how their money is being spent after fearing that figures in this infamously corrupt country are stealing their tax dollars.It therefore made sense for Zelensky to finally stage a public spectacle by allowing the arrest of his corrupt patron. He newfound US pressure on him to hold presidential elections next spring as planned.being fought on their territory (or the territory that they claim as their own in this case), but his failure to effectively fight corruption despite prior promises disappointed many. By letting the SBU arrest his former patron Kolomoysky, however, Zelensky hopes to regain some of his base's lost trust.These three factors - the US wanting to consolidate its influence over Zelensky as bilateral ties become more complicated; the need to satiate the Ukrainian and US publics' anti-corruption demands; and the incumbent's undeclared re-election campaign - account for Kolomoysky's arrest at this particular time. Simply put, it serves both states' interests. In an ironic twist of fate, this oligarch went from pulling the Ukrainian leader's strings to having his life ruined by the same man who he thought was his puppet.