Dozens of people were killed by COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, death certificates show.COVID-19 vaccination is listed on 26 death certificates across five states, an Epoch Times review found.That includes a 78-year-old Minnesota man who died on Jan. 5, 2021. The man suffered sudden cardiac death just 10 hours after receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine dose.In another case, a 60-year-old Massachusetts man died on Jan. 16, 2021, with conditions including thrombocytopenia after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Thrombocytopenia means low levels of blood platelets.Certifiers are told to include in part one or two "any disease, abnormality, injury, or poisoning, if believed to have adversely affected the decedent."The CDC did not respond to requests for comment on the number of deaths it now says COVID-19 vaccination caused or contributed to.The agency has maintained as recently as July that the number is nine.A CDC webpage said that authorities had reviewed reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which the CDC helps manage, and supporting materials such as death certificates."CDC is no longer providing updates on case counts of adverse events following COVD-19 vaccinations and instead is referring the public to the published data ," a CDC spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email. The change was attributed to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which happened in May.State databases of death certificates show that the CDC has known for years that the vaccines caused or contributed to other deaths.The state-level data was obtained by independent researchers and reviewed by The Epoch Times.In Massachusetts, nine deaths with COVID-19 vaccination as a cause were reported in addition to the death on Jan. 16, 2021.An 84-year-old woman who died on Feb. 13, 2021, with a urinary tract infection and delirium, received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose five days before dying. "She developed fever and mental status changes shortly after getting it," the certifier wrote.An 85-year-old woman who died on Feb. 19, 2021, from sepsis and other conditions had received her second dose the prior week, the certificate stated.A 62-year-old woman who died from brain bleeding amid low blood platelet levels received a COVID-19 shot 11 days before her death, according to the certificate.A 67-year-old woman passed away on March 19, 2021, with diabetes and other conditions "in the setting of recent fentanyl use and COVID-19 vaccination," her certificate stated.A 97-year-old woman died of heart failure on April 4, 2021. COVID-19 vaccination was listed as a contributing cause.Cardiac arrhythmia, COVID-19 vaccination, and heart disease were listed as what killed a 59-year-old woman who died on April 16, 2021.A sudden death from cardiopulmonary arrest in a 60-year-old man on May 18, 2021, was preceded by hours by a COVID-19 shot, a certifier said.Two additional deaths — the boy and an 88-year-old man — were reported as being caused in part by COVID-19 vaccination. The boy contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated while the man received a recent shot and suffered from "failure to thrive" and dementia.In Minnesota, 11 deaths with COVID-19 vaccination as a cause were reported in addition to the Jan. 5, 2021, death.A 77-year-old woman suffered a heart attack a day after receiving a second COVID-19 dose, according to her death certificate. The certifier said the heart attack happened "for unclear reasons," adding, "The case was reported to the CDC, though it's not clear as to any mechanism for how the vaccine could have led to the cardiac arrest."The woman died on Feb. 24, 2021.All of the COVID-19 vaccines can cause heart inflammation, which can lead to a heart attack, the CDC has since acknowledged.A 92-year-old woman was vaccinated on Feb. 27, 2021, and "felt sick" after the vaccination, the certifier wrote. She died from a heart attack three days later.An 82-year-old woman died on March 9, 2021, from hypertension and other causes, with her second Pfizer dose listed as having been administered about three weeks prior.A 65-year-old man who received a Pfizer shot on March 5, 2021, presented to cardiologists with chest pain six days later. He died within a week from a presumed heart attack, the certifier wrote.An 86-year-old man died on Aug. 24, 2021, from acute respiratory distress syndrome, a lung condition that features trouble breathing, "due to COVID-19 pneumonia," according to his death certificate. He received two doses of Moderna's vaccine earlier in the year.A 73-year-old man died on Dec. 13, 2021, from respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia that happened despite receiving a messenger RNA vaccine, the certifier said. His condition was "felt to be due to COVID-19," the certificate stated.A 71-year-old woman died from acute respiratory distress syndrome "due to COVID-19" on Jan. 4, 2022. She had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the certifier noted.An 82-year-old woman died on June 2, 2022, from respiratory failure, septic shock, and pneumonia, with contributing causes being a heart attack and a recent COVID-29 booster, her death certificate stated.A recent COVID-19 booster shot, an influenza vaccine, and hyperlipidemia were among the causes of death listed on a certificate for a 62-year-old woman who died on Dec. 2, 2022.The Department of Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment.Coding IssuesThe death of the 68-year-old man in Minnesota was also coded with Y59.0.Those deaths "were appropriately coded with the vaccine codes," a CDC spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email.None of the other deaths that listed COVID-19 vaccination were coded with a vaccine code.Aaron Hertzberg, an independent researcher who obtained some of the certificates, said that the explanations defy reason.A retired pathologist who asked not to be named due to fear of repercussions agreed.Dr. James Gill, the chief medical examiner for Connecticut, said that certificates can list conditions that do not contribute to a death, despite the CDC's guidance."If someone were to look at a death certificate, and someone who's dying from say complications of lung cancer, and then part two says recent COVID vaccination, that kind of raises the question well, how did that COVID vaccination actually play a role in the death?" Dr. Gill told The Epoch Times."Now if someone got a vaccination, and then they die a few days later, and in an autopsy you find they've got myocarditis or some inflammation of the heart and there have been reports of associations between vaccination and [the condition], then you have more of a link. And I think that would make more sense to then include the vaccination."Dr. Gill and other medical examiners reported in February 2022 thatThe examiners found evidence that the vaccinations caused myocarditis, which led to the deaths."These omissions could lead incorrectly to the assumption that COVID-19 vaccines were directly responsible for the deaths of these 2 patients," they added.But the CDC was wrong, Dr. Gill and his colleagues said in a reply to the challenge.The CDC "overstepped its role" by diagnosing the death of one of the boys to clostridial sepsis, the authors said.The authors said they should have included the results of testing for parvovirus B (PVB) but noted the virus is often detected in people after death."The histologic features in patient A were not those of viral myocarditis, nor would the ischemic injury be explained by such an infection. Thus, we conclude that the detection of the PVB genome is an incidental finding," they said.The death certificate of the boy from Connecticut ended up mentioning the vaccination as a cause, according to Dr. Gill. It's unclear whether the other one did.Death certificates from Vermont show another two deaths listed as being caused by COVID-19 vaccination.A 96-year-old woman died on May 29, 2021, from heart disease and old age.A 45-year-old woman died from pulmonary thromboembolism on Nov. 21, 2021, following COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, the death certificate states.The medical codes were not listed for the certificates, so it's unclear whether the CDC coded one or both with a vaccine-related code.Two additional certificates, made public by the families of the deceased, show COVID-19 vaccination listed as the cause or a cause of death.Joseph Keating, 26, of South Dakota died on Nov. 12, 2021, from myocarditis, according to his certificate . The certifier wrote that he'd recently received a booster of Pfizer's shot.George Watts Jr., 24, died on Oct. 27, 2021, from "COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis," the certifier said . Mr. Watts collapsed at home several weeks after receiving a second Pfizer shot and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. Zachary Stieber is a senior reporter for The Epoch Times based in Maryland. He covers U.S. and world news.