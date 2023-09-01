Earth Changes
Heavy rains caused road chaos and flooding in Guadalajara, Mexico
Aztec News Jalisco
Thu, 31 Aug 2023 14:18 UTC
Main streets and avenues ended up flooded
With 30 minutes of storm , the first areas flooded were Avenida López Mateos from Avenida del Sol to Avenida Mariano Otero, circulation in the central lanes had to be closed.
On the side of the Periférico at the height of the Colli Urbano neighborhood, two people were removing garbage from the sewers to lower the water level.
By 7:00 p.m., some overpasses were already flooded, such as the 8 de Julio and Washington tunnel, where in addition to being flooded, a waterfall was formed.
(Translated by Google)
Quote of the Day
The most successful tyranny is not the one that uses force to assure uniformity but the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities, that makes it seem inconceivable that other ways are viable, that removes the sense that there is an outside.
Recent Comments
Nice, kid's got a lot to learn though.
Britain's 'growth'? Really? I suppose if you take a small enough data sample, it can say whatever you want it to say. On a longer time line [Link]...
Hahahah!! The only 'instability' caused by African nations standing up for themselves will be in France and Europe in general. Borrell was on...
Yup, sounds about right. Thanks for sharing your evolution Kevin Smith.
... Hmmm . Truth and God - from my point of view contradictory terms. ... no offence intended. Truth is something absolute and religion is not...