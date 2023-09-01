Main streets and avenues ended up flooded

Minutes after 6 pm on August 30, the first drops of rain fell that would take the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area by surprise.With 30 minutes of storm , the first areas flooded were Avenida López Mateos from Avenida del Sol to Avenida Mariano Otero, circulation in the central lanes had to be closed.On the side of the Periférico at the height of the Colli Urbano neighborhood, two people were removing garbage from the sewers to lower the water level.By 7:00 p.m., some overpasses were already flooded, such as the 8 de Julio and Washington tunnel, where in addition to being flooded, a waterfall was formed.(Translated by Google)