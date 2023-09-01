© CAS/WALES NEWS SERVICE



Known as the gateway to Wales, Chepstow is a border town steeped in history.It boasts a 12th-century Norman castle overlooking the River Wye but was seen as a strategic stronghold long before those battle lines were drawn.That's because archaeologists have previously uncovered evidence of prehistoric, Roman and Anglo-Saxon fortifications — and now something else.Samples were taken from the timbers, which will now undergo carbon dating to determine the bridge's exact age.Archaeologists had just a two-hour window to dig it out and had to be assisted by specialist rescue teams because of the perilous nature of their task.The ancient crossing links a route between Wales and England from around half a mile upstream of Chepstow to the village of Tutshill in Gloucestershire.Simon Maddison, of the Chepstow Archaeological Society (CAS), said: 'The team were able to locate upright timbers in a tidal pool on the location of the Roman crossing.'Until the results come back we won't know for sure the period of the structure.