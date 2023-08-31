This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia.
© Daniel Kozin
Hurricane Idalia hit Florida as a Category 3 storm, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia.