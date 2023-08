© screenshot



"Garland was simultaneously running communications from Weiss to Grassley through the political controls of Main Justice. It is a slap in the face."

"Your May 25th letter to Attorney General Garland was forwarded to me, with a request that I respond on behalf of the Department."

"The Delaware U.S. attorney had been granted ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges and for making decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of the prosecution..."

As the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, my charging authority is geographically limited to my home district. If venue for a case lies elsewhere, common Departmental practice is to contact the United States Attorney's Office for the district in question and determine whether it wants to partner on the case. If not, I may request Special Attorney status from the Attorney General pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 515. Here, I have been assured that, if necessary after the above process, I would be granted § 515 Authority in the District of Columbia, the Central District of California, or any other district where charges could be brought in this matter.

"When I worked on Capitol Hill (particularly on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which did regular oversight of the Justice Department), the Department's Office of Legislative Affairs frequently referenced the otherwise-obscure Linder letter in response to congressional oversight.



"It's hard to imagine the letter was widely known outside of Justice Department headquarters, especially in U.S. attorneys' offices, which almost never respond directly to congressional correspondence."

"The only reason these documents are starting to trickle out is because we sued for transparency. We've faced taxpayer funded resistance at every step of the way and haven't given up. The DOJ is under a judicial order to continue this production."

Emails show the DOJ repeatedly intervened on behalf of the Delaware U.S. attorney to respond to Hunter Biden-related congressional inquiries.following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit and shared exclusively with The FederalistThis revelation raises more questions about theunder Weiss's signature line, in which the Delaware U.S. attorney claimed he had "ultimate authority" over charging decisions related to Hunter Biden. It also suggests Weiss and the DOJ may have conspired to mislead Congress.Did the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs respond to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson's May 9, 2022, letter seeking information concerning the Hunter Biden investigation? Weiss posed that question to one of his lead assistant U.S. attorneys, Shannon Hanson."Not to my knowledge," Hanson replied, followed soon after with a second email noting that Joe Gaeta , the then-deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legislative Affairs, was working on a response. And although Grassley and Johnson had addressed their May 9, 2022, inquiry solely to Weiss, DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs would intercede on his behalf, responding in a letter dated June 9, 2022, that the DOJ would not respond to the questions posed.The following month,requesting information related to the Hunter Biden investigation,Again, the Office of Legal Counsel intervened, telling Weiss's office in an email reviewed by The Federalist that it would "take the lead on drafting a response" to Grassley and Johnson's letter.Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project, initiated the FOIA request and then filed suit against the DOJ after the Biden administration attempted to slow-walk the production. Howell told The Federalist the emails show that while Garland was claiming Weiss had the independence to bring whatever charges he wanted, Howell said:Significantly, the emails also call into question the veracity of a series of exchanges between Weiss and Jordan, beginning with Weiss's June 7 response to the May 25, 2023, letter Jordan sent to Garland. In that May 25 letter,Even though the House committee addressed that letter solely to Attorney General Garland, Weiss responded to the inquiry on June 7 in a letter , which opened:Weiss then claimed that, as Garland had stated:Two more letters would soon follow, the first being to Weiss from Jordan on June 22. In that letter, Jordan reiterated the Judiciary Committee's need for substantive responses, before asking Weiss for more details "in light of the unusual nature of your response on behalf of Attorney General Garland..." Specifically, Jordan asked for information concerning the names of individuals who drafted or assisted in drafting the June 7, 2023, letter, as well as details concerning the drafting and dispatching of the letter.Weiss responded in a June 30 letter that he was not at liberty to provide substantive responses to the questions concerning an ongoing investigation. The Delaware U.S. attorney then sidestepped questions about the DOJ's role in drafting the June 7 letter, stating only that he "would like to reaffirm the contents of the June 7 letter drafted by my office" — a statement representing that the Delaware office had composed the letter.Weiss then proceeded to "expand" on what he meant when he said in his June 7 letter that he had ultimate charging authority, writing:Of course, having ultimate authority and being assured that you would be given ultimate authority if need be, are two different things. ButIt's important to remember that when Weiss sent the June 7 letter to Jordan, the whistleblowers' transcripts had not yet been released.leading them to represent to Congress that Weiss had ultimate decision-making authority — something Weiss would later have to massage.Weiss's questionable statements didn't end there, however. In the June 30 letter, Weiss represented to Congress that he had drafted the June 7 letter.That letter was not even addressed to Weiss. And the emails obtained by the Heritage Foundation establish that even when congressional oversight letters were addressed directly to the Delaware U.S. attorney, Weiss did not answer them. Instead, the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs intervened and spoke on his behalf.There is a second reason to suspect Weiss did not draft the June 7 letter: the footnote reference in the correspondence to the Linder letter.Tristan Leavitt, a former Capitol Hill staffer and the president of Empower Oversight, which is helping represent IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, told The Federalist:Conversely,Howell told The Federalist:The next round of responsive documents is due by Oct. 31, and since none of the documents produced to date include references to Jordan's May 25, 2023, letter, it seems likely we'll see those emails in the next batch — unless House Republicans seek access to them first through a subpoena.