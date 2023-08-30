hail
A water bomb with a violent hailstorm hit last night, at about 1.30 a.m., in the province of Lecce, between Montesano, Specchia and Miggiano.

The hail, the size of tennis balls, broke windshields, headlights and the bodywork of parked cars.

Also damaged were the decor of various premises where the hail pierced plastic tables and chairs. Several greenhouses were destroyed and surrounding roads and countryside flooded.

Cyclone Poppea is bringing a fresh burst of extreme weather to most parts of Italy.