© Oleg Petrasyuk/AFP



President Vladimir Zelensky should recall how World War II ended for Japan, the former US intelligence officer says...The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will conclude with Kiev's unconditional surrender, according to Scott Ritter, a former US intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector.On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) thatThe message was dedicated to thewhich reunited with Russia in 2014 following a referendum triggered by the US-backed Maidan coup in Kiev earlier that year.Replying to Zelensky's post, Ritter wrote thatThe former US intelligence officer was apparently referring to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, who said in mid-August thatAccording to Jenssen, this idea was actively being discussed within the US-led military bloc. Jenssen later apologized for his remarks, saying they were "a mistake."The suggestion caused outrage in Kiev, with presidential aide Mikhail Podoliak branding it "ridiculous." Such a move would amount to "deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy... and passing the war on to other generations," he claimed.The head of the Ukrainian National Security Council, Aleksey Danilov, reiterated that Kiev would never negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting thatRitter insisted that Moscow is "dealing with reality" when it comes to the conflict with Kiev, including "where Russian boots will be when Ukraine capitulates unconditionally.""Think Tokyo Bay, September 2, 1945. That's your future. Enjoy," he wrote, addressing Zelensky.On that date, representatives of the Japanese Empire signed an unconditional surrender to the Allies aboard the USS Missouri, ending the country's participation in World War II. In line with the deal, Japan agreed to the loss of all its territories outside of its home islands, complete disarmament, Allied occupation of the country, and tribunals to bring war criminals to justice.On Wednesday, Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, which began in early June, was proving "very difficult." However, he also claimed that the operation was moving "slowly, but in the right direction."Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that theThe newspaper warned that "the inability to demonstrate decisive success on the battlefield [by Kiev's forces] is stoking fears thatAccording to Moscow's estimates, Ukraine has failed to make any significant gains since the launch of its counteroffensive, but has lost more than 43,000 troops and nearly 5,000 pieces of heavy equipment. Kiev has so far claimed the capture of several villages, but these appear to be some distance from Russia's main defensive lines.