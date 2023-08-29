© Under Secretary Victoria Nuland/Twitter



Serving both parties and advancing empire, one regime change op at a time

In Africa, the sun sets on the unipolar world order

"We should not go back to a Cold War with two polarizing blocs"

"We should not go back to a Cold War with two polarizing blocs, but we do need the voices of the Global South to be out there helping to shape the architecture of governance and the way in which human beings interact."

So is BRICS an anti-Western alliance?

a deep collaboration and cooperation between nations."

"When the heads of state sit together, they say, 'okay, how can we move the dial forward?' Consensus building is a slow process. It's an uneven process. But it does mean that the decisions that are taken have solid support."