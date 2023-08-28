© Sputnik



Russia has accused the US of "cynically" using children to settle geopolitical scores after the White House announced sanctions on a youth summer camp in Crimea.Earlier this week, the administration of President Joe Biden unveiled measures targeting people and organizations involved in "the forcible removal of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia."The sanctions list shared by the US State Department specifically mentioned Artek, an international children's center on the Black Sea coast which dates back to the Soviet era.According to the embassy, while Washington proclaims itself an advocate of children's rights, its actions are "baseless, both de facto and de jure," as the US remains the only UN member not to have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Approval requires a two-thirds majority in the US Senate, although some Republican senators have opposed the move, citing concerns about sovereignty.