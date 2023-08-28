Earth Changes
Large hailstones cause extensive damage in small German town as storm hits Bavaria
Washington Post
Sun, 27 Aug 2023 10:37 UTC
The storm swept across the southern part of Bavaria on Saturday. In Kissing, just outside Augsburg, police said 12 people were injured when a beer tent that they were trying to put up was blown over.
Also in Kissing, the wind ripped wooden slats off the roof of a home for the elderly, while hail caused visible damage to the facade of a residential building, German news agency dpa reported.
The worst damage appeared to be in Bad Bayersoien, a municipality of about 1,300 people in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen region, near the Austrian border.
County authorities said Sunday that it was hit by a hailstones measuring up to 8 centimeters (over 3 inches), which damaged parked cars and smashed roof tiles and attic skylights, while the storm also ripped roofs off some buildings. They said that 80% of the buildings were seriously damaged, but no one was hurt.
AP
Large hailstones cause extensive damage in small German town as storm hits Bavaria
Large hailstones cause extensive damage in small German town as storm hits Bavaria
To awaken is difficult to do, as sapiens is submitted to a cosmic hypnotic influence which is the universal energy of creation; and if this were not enough, each individual, when he does not like the reality of life or is not satisfied with himself, dreams of himself and the world in a manner ideal for himself.
