Ontario to Jordan Peterson — you have the right to remain tweetless
National Post
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 20:31 UTC
This looks to be the law of the land in Ontario, at least.
A trio of Divisional Court judges moved unanimously to dismiss Jordan Peterson's appeal against the Ontario College of Psychologists' order that he attend social media training or risk losing his license to practice. The court was unswayed by Peterson's argument that his off-the-clock tweets were not written in his capacity as a clinical psychologist, but as a private citizen.
"Dr. Peterson sees himself functioning as a clinical psychologist 'in the broad public space' where he claims to be helping 'millions of people' and as he put it, he is 'still practicing in that more diffuse and broader manner,'" read the court's decision, penned by Justice Paul Schabas.
Peterson, a clinical psychologist by training, had run afoul of the organization due, in part, to his gruff (and wildly popular) online persona. (Peterson has over 4.5 million followers on Twitter/X). The college claimed to have received numerous complaints about Peterson's social media activity, dating back to 2018.
The ruling referenced six tweets that were forwarded to the college by concerned citizens — among them a glib response to a Twitter/X user who expressed concern about overpopulation and a declaration that plus-sized swimsuit model Yumi Nu was "not beautiful." (Lord knows what might have happened if he'd opined that Caitlyn Jenner isn't stunning and brave).
As for the ruling's implications for free speech online, Schabas wrote the following:
"When individuals join a regulated profession, they do not lose their charter right to freedom of expression. At the same time, however, they take on obligations and must abide by the rules of their regulatory body that may limit their freedom of expression."
This effectively gives professional bodies carte blanche to police their members' conduct online — a truly distressing prospect.
Peterson, who has multiple streams of revenue to fall back on, would likely get by just fine without his professional licensure. But for most people, losing their license to practice their chosen profession would result in a loss of livelihood.
Expression isn't exactly "free" when one false step online can get one booted from a profession they spent years training to join (and quite possibly saddled with a mountain of now unpayable student debt). Indeed, the ruling out of Ontario makes sharing thoughts on social media the digital equivalent of playing Russian roulette for anyone with a framed diploma hanging somewhere in their office.
One thing that's already clear is that Peterson won't be the last Ontarian to have his professional livelihood threatened over social media wrongthink. As we speak, ICU doctor Matt Strauss is locked in litigation with Queen's University, alleging that he was pushed out of a job at the university's medical school for sharing his contrarian ideas about the COVID pandemic online. The mess has left the highly trained Strauss playing "stay-at-home dad" in lieu of providing critical care to ICU patients — undoubtedly a huge loss to the community.
Looking at the cautionary tale of Dr. Strauss, what medical specialist in their right mind would gamble seven-plus years of training (and hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition bills) for the sake of exercising their free speech online? (This is a rhetorical question, of course).
The troubling ramifications of today's ruling are impossible to ignore. With professional associations given the green-light to censure members over there online conduct, we're facing a future where some of the smartest and most well-educated among us will (prudently) choose to exit the online square altogether.
Wednesday's decision doesn't merely jeopardize the sharing of opinions online, it jeopardizes the sharing of informed opinions online. This would only exacerbate the already ubiquitous sharing of misinformation online — by both nefarious actors and ignorant loudmouths.
And that would be a loss that no amount of social media re-education could replace.
