Supplying US-made fighter jets to Kiev would only benefit the defense industry, RFK Jr. says...Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Junior has claimed.The Ukrainian conflict should be resolved through negotiations, RFK Jr. argued in a thread on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:The presidential hopeful has long-opposed the enduring Western aid to Ukraine, spearheaded by Washington, arguing thatKennedy's criticism of the fighter-jet delivery comes after Washington enabled its European allies to re-export older planes to Ukraine, and hours before the move was officially announced by Denmark and the Netherlands.on Sunday as he hosted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a military airbase in Eindhoven.Simultaneously, thefrom its inventory, once certain "conditions" are met. The conditions "include, but are not limited to, successfully selected, tested and trained Ukrainian F-16 personnel as well as necessary authorizations, infrastructure and logistics," it said.Kiev has long-demanded modern aircraft, as well as other, increasingly sophisticated weaponry, from its Western backers, arguing the planes would help it turn the tide of the conflict with Russia, which has been going on since February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly urged the collective West to stop the military deliveries, arguing they would only prolong the hostilities rather than change their ultimate outcome.