© Twitter/Tucker Carlson



"One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO, has crushed the European economy. The destruction of Nord Stream by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy...and so the downstream effects of that, one NATO country effectively attacking another NATO country are felt throughout Europe."

"This war is hurting everybody - possibly with the exception in the long term of Russia - and empowering everybody outside of the Gulf States, China, Turkey."

"A war of attrition is being waged, and with all the strength of the West, Russia will not be defeated on the battlefield."

The former Fox News host discussed a "world reset" with the Serbian president...in which he says the Balkan leader shared an "interesting perspective" on what is happening in Ukraine, given that his own country was bombed by NATO in 1999.In a brief video shared on his X (aka Twitter) account, the former Fox News host revealed what Vucic told him during an interview, yet to be released, recorded at theCarlson characterized the situation as "completely crazy," noting that the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far.Carlson, describing the ongoing global shift of power away from the United States and the West to the East as a "world reset" that the American public seems to be unaware of, claimed:Earlier this month, Vucic said that all Western efforts to help Ukraine prevail over Russia on the battlefield were in vain.The Serbian leader called on Moscow and Kiev to engage in peace talks.The Balkan country, which has traditionally maintained close ties with Russia, has declared neutrality in the standoff between Moscow and Kiev. However, Vucic has said on numerous occasions that his government has come under pressure from the West to introduce sanctions against Russia.