Officials in Washington want Kiev to concentrate its forces exclusively on the Southern front, the newspaper claims...US officials are growing increasingly disappointed with the way Ukraine is conducting its counteroffensive and are skeptical about whether Kiev will be able to achieve any significant gains this year, the Financial Times has reported.The British daily claimed thatinstead of spreading its forces too thin along a lengthy frontline.In its article on Sunday, the FT is alleging thatAccording to the report, Washington and Kiev hadThe Ukrainian military was supposedwhich its troops had been taught by its Western backers, the newspaper explained. However, amid initial setbacks,- much to the displeasure of officials in Washington.Despite small gains made by Ukrainian forces recently, ever morethe FT alleged."US officials have encouraged Ukraine to be less risk-averse and fully commit its forces to the main axis of the counteroffensive in the south," the paper wrote. The Americans see this asthe media outlet claimed.in a bid to recapture the strategic city of Artyomovsk (known in Ukraine as Bakhmut) that was seized by the PMC Wagner Group in May, following months of grueling battles.With more and more prominent Republicans calling for cutbacks to US aid for Ukraine and for peace negotiations with Russia, a poll conducted by CNN earlier this month indicates that 55% of Americans now oppose further funding for Ukraine from Congress, with 45% in favor.Also on Sunday, the Washington Post claimed that theadding that Kiev's window of opportunity is diminishing before adverse weather conditions set in.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the ongoing push has already cost Ukraine 43,000 soldiers and nearly 5,000 pieces of military hardware.