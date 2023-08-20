Scuffles broke out between United Nations peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot security forces in ethnically split Cyprus on Friday over unauthorised construction work in an area under U.N. control, the peacekeeping mission said.U.N. peackeepers were manhandled by personnel in Turkish Cypriot police and military uniforms, a witness said.The incidentA spokesperson for the U.N. mission saidand required hospitalisation.the spokesperson, Aleem Siddique, said., however.Friday's incident"These actions are completely unacceptable and undermine the ability of the UN to fulfil its peacekeeping mandate," their embassies said in a joint statement.The incident occurred in the area of Pyla, known as Pile in Turkish and which is located on the eastern end of the buffer zone. The 180 km (116 mile) corridor of land patrolled by the United Nations slices Cyprus east to west between opposing Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides.Turkish Cypriot authorities are planning to build an 11.5 km road linking Pyla/Pile to a neighbouring community which lies in breakaway north Cyprus.The United Nations had already expressed concerns over the move which disturbs the zone's status quo.., Siddique said."UNFICYP calls on the Turkish Cypriot side to respect the mission's mandated authority inside the UN buffer zone, refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further and to withdraw all personnel and machinery from the UN buffer zone immediately," a statement from the U.N. peacekeeping operation in Cyprus, UNFICYP, said.UNFICYP is one of the oldest active peacekeeping missions worldwide, first dispatched to the island to quell violence between Greek and Turkish Cypriots in the 1960s.