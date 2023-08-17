Lives claimed by the floods in the North East region have risen to four after torrential rains there over the weekend caused massive devastation.Two adults and a child were discovered by National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on Monday in addition to an earlier reported death.The three died as a result of drowning but the child died after a building collapsed on her.Trading and other activities have also been disrupted.NADMO Coordinator, Alhassan John Kwaku gave details of the deaths and some relief items given to affected residents."In the West Mamprusi Municipality, we recorded two deaths, East Mamprusi and Nonton we had two, so in all, we had the four deaths," he said.According to him, the Director General of NADMO visited Walewale with relief items for the affected residents.He added that more was to follow."I am yet to meet with the regional minister and other stakeholders to see what we can do to help more victims," he said.