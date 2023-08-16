© Shanjay Mohan



Scores of people gathered since early on Wednesday to see the carcass of a juvenile whale that washed up on a beach in Umhlanga, Durban.Social media platforms have been flooded with images of the mammal, which Marshal Security company staff cordoned off to keep the public at bay.Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Response Team which provides voluntary medical, fire, trauma support and animal rescue, told TimesLIVE the carcass is south of Umhlanga lighthouse."I don't know the circumstances of how the whale got there. It appears to be about six metres in length and seems to be a baby."It probably encountered some difficulty. It also has bite marks on it and is badly decomposed. It must have been floating in the ocean for while," said Sadack.Another young whale was found two days ago."What is concerning is that there appears to be an issue with baby whales. About two days ago a baby whale beached at Tinley Manor, further down the north coast. It was still alive."A team from IPSS Medical Rescue managed to get it back into water.."