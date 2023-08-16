Western nations are alarmed at the prospect of Russia deepening its presence and influence in West and Central Africa, particularly following the tumult in Niger late last month, which culminated in the July 26 coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.The West-friendly group of surrounding nations, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has since threatened military intervention towards restoring Bazoum, and there have been persistent rumors that France is encouraging concrete action. Mali has played a key role in all of this given it stands on the other side, and is dead set against any interference in Niger, with fresh reports that Mali's military leader Assimi Goita has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.The handful of regional supporters of the Niger junta have emphasized the same point of late...Niger is known for having uranium, but it is the significant gold and oil resources which are likely of greater interest to the large powers of Russia, China, the US, and Europe.The West's concern is likely to grow given Putin's mediation with Mali's leadership. Russia's Wagner Group also has an extensive presence across the African continent, having long had security and counterterrorism contracts with multiple governments.So far, there's still not been openness to negotiations on the part of the Niger coup leaders and Bazoum remains under hose arrest. Per, which the main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened to launch if diplomacy fails."Any external military intervention could spark a broader war across the Sahel, and would also be seized upon by regional terrorist groups. In this scenario Wagner fighters would likely enter the fray.