Niger
© AFP
Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces rally outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023
On July 30, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned military coup occurred in Niger on 26 July, with President Mohamed Bazoum being ousted and detained by his presidential guard. In early August, the ECOWAS members adopted a plan in case of military intervention in Niger.

The intervention of ECOWAS troops to resolve the crisis in Niger is unlikely to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the country, said Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev.

"We support the mediation efforts being made by the African community in order to assist the Nigeriens in overcoming the current crisis. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops in a sovereign state is unlikely to contribute both to achieving lasting peace in Niger and to stabilizing the situation in the subregion as a whole," he said at a briefing.

The official stressed that there is no alternative way to better off the situation in the West African nation, except from the dialogue and the diplomatic solution.

"We hope that mutually acceptable solutions can be found within the framework of further diplomatic efforts of ECOWAS on Niger," Zaitsev added. "We consider it extremely important not to allow further escalation of tension in Niger. We believe there is no alternative way to resolve the situation - the speedy restoration of law and order, the organization of an inclusive national dialogue."

Niger's military announced on national television at the end of July that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power. The commander of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, appeared on state TV as the head of the "National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland" formed by the coup participants.

At the same time, on Tuesday, the representative of the President of Nigeria, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the desire of the ECOWAS bloc countries to use diplomatic measures to resolve the situation in Niger.

Moreover, the official noted that other options are also not excluded.

On July 30, ECOWAS condemned the coup, froze financial help to the nation, and ordered Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the country's ousted president, or the community would employ "all measures," including military force, to restore order in the African country.