On July 30, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned military coup occurred in Niger on 26 July, with President Mohamed Bazoum being ousted and detained by his presidential guard. In early August, the ECOWAS members adopted a plan in case of military intervention in Niger.The intervention of ECOWAS troops to resolve the crisis in Niger is unlikely to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the country, said Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev.he said at a briefing.The official stressed that there is no alternative way to better off the situation in the West African nation, except from the dialogue and the diplomatic solution."We hope that mutually acceptable solutions can be found within the framework of further diplomatic efforts of ECOWAS on Niger," Zaitsev added.Niger's military announced on national television at the end of July that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power. The commander of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, appeared on state TV as the head of the "National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland" formed by the coup participants.At the same time, on Tuesday, the representative of the President of Nigeria, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the desire of the ECOWAS bloc countries to use diplomatic measures to resolve the situation in Niger.Moreover, the official noted that other options are also not excluded., to restore order in the African country.