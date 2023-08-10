© BOUREIMA HAMA / AFP



A former rebel leader has formed an anti-coup campaign to reinstall President Bazoum.A former minister in Niger's recently overthrown government, Rhissa Ag Boula, has launched a resistance movement, seeking to undo the July 26 coup and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.The CRR, on the other hand, has stated that it supports efforts to restore constitutional legitimacy and ensure Bazoum's full return to duty."The CRR warns that it will take all the necessary means to eliminate this perfidious practice of questioning the choices of peoples by crooked and irresponsible soldiers," the statement said.Even though ECOWAS defense chiefs finalized a plan for military intervention in Niger last Friday, it is unclear what the group will do now that diplomatic efforts to negotiate with the coup leaders have failed.The bloc will meet on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to the crisis.Boula, a member of the nomadic Tuareg ethnic group who led rebel factions in Niger uprisings in the 1990s and 2000s, on Wednesday urged people of "goodwill" to join the CRR in its "fight" against "mutiny."