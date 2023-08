© file



"As we have made clear since the outset of this situation, the provision of U.S. assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order. We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger's democratically-elected government."

"I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy. The Nigerian people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected."

"As its meeting ended Friday in neighboring Nigeria's capital, Abuja, the region's defense chiefs finalized a plan to use force against the Niger junta — needing approval by their political leaders — if Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated as Niger's president.



"An Economic Community of West African States delegation to Niger, led by Nigeria's former head of state Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, had tried unsuccessfully to meet with the coup leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani."

As Niger's military coup leadership doesn't appear to be going anywhere, despite Western calls for his restoration, the United States has begun pausing some foreign aid programs. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Friday remarks stated: He made clear, however, that all humanitarian [aid] and food assistance will flow unabated into the destabilized country. The day prior, but noticeably Washington has yet to use to word "coup". Meanwhile the regional bloc of Western-friendly countries known as ECOWAS is which could trigger a much bigger conflict in West Africa. The Associated Press detailed of the emergency summit: As for Gen. Tchiani, he has warned that any external aggression against Niger alleging that Bazoum's officials had issued legal permission for French military intervention to restore constitutional government. Any potential intervention by the West African nations would likely happen along Nigeria's some 1,000-mile border with Niger.