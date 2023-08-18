At least 71 dead as floods, landslides hit India's Himalayan region - Himachal Pradesh state sees the worst rains in 50 years (UPDATE)
Al Jazeera
Mon, 14 Aug 2023 13:20 UTC
Days of downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the northern Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while killing at least 33 and eight in each state, respectively.
A cloudburst in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night killed nine people, and 12 people died in two landslides in Shimla, the state's capital, authorities told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
At least a dozen others were killed as heavy rains battered the state, sparking flash floods and more landslides.
Images from hard-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh showed bodies being pulled out of thick piles of dark earth that had crushed buildings and smashed roofs.
Thousands of people have been stranded as key roads have been damaged and power lines and communication networks disrupted. Railway lines were seen dangling in midair after the ground beneath them was washed away.
In Shimla, the landslides brought down a Hindu temple, which was crowded with devotees, raising fears that the death toll could rise as rescue work carries on.
All schools and colleges in the state have been shut, and more than 700 inundated roads have been closed.
The India Meteorological Department warned that moderate to heavy rainfall was falling on the state on Monday. It had issued a red alert over the weekend for intense downpours in neighboring Uttarakhand state, where 60 people have died in monsoon rains this season, PTI reported.
Last month, record monsoon showers killed more than 100 people over two weeks in parts of northern India, including in Himachal Pradesh, which was the worst hit.
Comment: Update August 17
ucanews.com reports:
At least 71 people have died following landslides and heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, where Church officials fear the death toll may rise.
"I am afraid the number of causalities may rise once the rescue teams reach far-flung areas as they are facing challenges due to the rain," Bishop Ignatius Loyola Ivan Mascarenhas of Shimla-Chandigarh told UCA News on Aug. 17.
Shimla is the capital of Himachal Pradesh, bordering China.
Bishop Mascarenhas said Church officials have met with the Shimla district collector, the district's top administrative officer, and "assured him of help."
They also donated some money collected from Catholics, he said.
Onkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary of the Disaster Management Department, said at least 71 people have died so far due to the incessant rainfall from Aug. 13 to 15.
Himachal Pradesh, one of the 13 mountain states in India, is characterized by an extreme landscape, featuring several peaks and extensive river systems.
The rainfall recorded in the state this July broke all records in the last 50 years, leading to the most devastating natural calamity in recent times.
"The situation in the area is very bad and it will take years to rebuild. I have asked all our people in the diocese to come forward and contribute in whatever way they can, like dry rations, food packets, clothes and money," Bishop Mascarenhas said.
He said a Chruch-run school in the Sholan area has been damaged due to rains and flooding.
He said that when the state was reeling under heavy rains in July, Church-run institutions and medical centers provided lodging, food, and medicines.
Tanuja Raghunath, the program associate of the New Delhi-based Caritas India, the Catholic Church's social service arm, told UCA News on Aug. 17 that their people are assessing the situation.
"We have distributed money among several houses in Kullu district and also have offered support to the administration," she said.
The state witnessed a massive landslide on Aug. 14 following which rescue operations were launched under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Naseef Khan, NDRF inspector, said that "rescue operations have been underway for four days."
Bishop Mascarenhas said that "people were shocked after hearing the news of landslides. We are praying for the bereaved families."
In Shimla, several buildings are facing landslide threats, while in Kangra district 1,731 people have been rescued following the release of water from the Pong dam.
A monetary loss of around 75 billion rupees (some US$ 937 million) has been reported so far, Sharma from the Disaster Management Department added.
Low-lying, neighboring Punjab state was submerged after Bhakra and Pong dams in Himachal Pradesh overflowed.
Civil society organizations have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the situation in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster.
Related: Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, India causing landslides at many places - over 300 roads closed
There is a principle in Vedic philosophy called abhishekam. It's the washing away of impurity, and can be likened to baptism in Christian faith. The Himalayan region of Himchal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are the abode of Shiva, and abhishekam is commonly referred to the pouring of Ganga water over a Shivling, an egg-shaped, polished stone representing Shiva (equivalent to the Father in Christian trinity) as the Cosmic Egg. In the Himalayan region, Monsoon season is considered sacred for this purpose. It washes the Himalayas, the abode of Shiva. Each year for one month the focus is on Shiva during Monsoon. This year it lasts for two months due to astrological considerations. The last time it happened was 19 years ago.
Cosmic consequences.