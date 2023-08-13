The results appear today in the journal Science.



Vasiliki Margari et al. 2023. Extreme glacial cooling likely led to hominin depopulation of Europe in the Early Pleistocene. Science 381 (6658): 693-699; doi: 10.1126/science.adf4445

New paleoclimate evidence shows that around 1.1 million years ago, the southern European climate cooled significantly and caused an extinction of archaic humans on the continent.Margari et al. discovered the occurrence ofextreme glacial conditions around 1.1 million years ago in Europe.The climate around that time"Our discovery of an extreme glacial cooling event around 1.1 million years agosaid University College London's Professor Chronis Tzedakis.In the study, Professor Tzedakis and colleagues analyzed the chemical composition of marine micro-organisms and examined the pollen content in a deep-sea sediment core recovered from off the coast of Portugal.This revealed the presence of"To our surprise, we found that this cooling at 1.1 million years agosaid University College London's Dr. Vasiliki Margari."A cooling of this magnitude would have placed small hunter-gatherer bands under considerable stress, especially sincesaid British Museum's Professor Nick Ashton.To assess the climate impact on early human populations, the authorsAleph to capture the extreme conditions during this time., they then developed a human habitat model, which predicts how suitable the environment was for early human occupation."The results showed that 1.1 million years ago climate around the Mediterranean became too hostile for archaic humans," said Professor Axel Timmermann, director of the IBS Center for Climate Physics at Pusan National University.Together, the paleoclimate data and human habitat model results indicate that Iberia, and more generally southern Europe, was depopulated during the Early Pleistocene."According to this scenario,with evolutionary or behavioral changes that allowed survival in the increasing intensity of glacial conditions," said Professor Chris Stringer, a researcher at the Natural History Museum in London.