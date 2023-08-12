© Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images



Jonathan Turley: Trump is going to have to be able to talk about his case

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed to begin former President Donald Trump's trial in January 2024 for the charges he's facing in relation to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.the filing on Thursday states.Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.Fox News media contributor Jonathan Turley discusses how the DOJ is approaching the case against former President Donald Trump and the debate over his First Amendment rights on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'