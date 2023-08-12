trump
© Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump • Rally in Windham, New Hampshire
Trump has plead not guilty to all charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed to begin former President Donald Trump's trial in January 2024 for the charges he's facing in relation to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks," the filing on Thursday states.

Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
