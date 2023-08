© Charlie Neibergall/Seth Wenig/AP



A federal judge on Monday dismissed former President Donald Trump's counterclaim against writer E. Jean Carroll, who scored a $5 million verdict against him in May in a defamation lawsuit a former Elle magazine columnist, for defamation after she said, "Oh yes, he did; oh yes, he did," when asked on CNN about a jury's findings that he had not raped her but was liable for sexual assault.Carroll's rape accusations wereeven if a federal jury stopped short of that explicit finding, according to the 24-page order by Judge Lewis Kaplan, an appointee of President Bill Clinton. He added that Trump had not proven Carroll's statements to CNN were false.Kaplan, in a separate order from last week, also allowed Carroll's lawyers to give the Manhattan District Attorney's Office deposition materials that include a videotape and transcript from the former president last fall.District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump earlier this year with falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty in that case, and it is slated to go to trial in May.Bragg's office issued a subpoena this May for the videotape and transcript of the deposition Trump gave in Carroll's civil case last fall.