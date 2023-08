This week, there has been media and social media activity regarding a person who says they were dismissed from OHSU's Richmond Clinic for disrespectful and harmful behavior. This person shared on social media and it was picked up by an account that calls itself 'Libs of Tik Tok.' While we cannot comment upon a patient's status without their authorization, please know that our policies reflect our belief that our caring staff deserves respect from patients and visitors as they work tirelessly to provide care to other, and we will take measures to guard against harassing behavior, even when it means making the difficult decision to dismiss a patient. As you know, we are further evaluating security measures and options to keep you safe as well.

If a communication is threatening in any way, or if there are repeat communications of a harassing nature, please share the information with the appropriate teams. Also, if communication relates to media coverage, the Media Relations team will assist. If you are seeing negative comments on your social channels, we recommend not engaging and considering making your accounts private.

After an Oregon breast cancer patient was dismissed from the medical practice where she was getting treatment due to her refusal to believe men are women, the medical group doubled down and backed their initial reaction, which was to ban her from the practice The Richmond Family Medicine Clinic, part of OHSU , in Portland, Oregon , said that they are taking "measures to guard against harassing behavior."In an email obtained by The Post Millennial, the medical clinic also complained that the account from their former breast cancer patient as to how she was dismissed was shared by Libs of TikTok Barbera shared the information on her own account as well.The practice sent an email to staff, saying:That message was signed by Jennifer K Smith, who uses "she/her" pronouns, and has been in her current post for more than 2 years.The trouble began when Barbera went to an appointment at the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic, and a trans flag was on display. "I wrote my Doctor a MyChart message all about how offensive, I, as a gender-critical woman, found political messaging in a healthcare setting," she said."I would like to speak to you directly — as I no longer trust that my communications are filtered in good faith by OHSU staff. Additionally," she continued,Barbera said she had been threatened on Twitter "by transactivists with rape and death — so it is daunting to go for medical treatment with that banner proclaiming that what I am — an adult human female, (calling myself that now is hateful per OHSU) a woman, is a mere opt-in category for any gender nonconforming male and not reality itself — this negates women completely."She continued, expressing her emotional reaction to the trans flag, but was met with nothing but refusals and vitriol from her medical providers. "This letter is to inform you that effective immediately you are discharged from receiving medical care at the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic. This action is being taken because of ongoing disrespectful and hurtful remarks about our LGBTQ community and staff."Barbera was given one month to find a new provider, though the letter specified that she would be admitted to no OHSU family medicine clinics, including urgent care facilities.