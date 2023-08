© Victoria Jones/PA Wire



The latest National Security Risk Assessment was declassified on Thursday, detailing almost 90 potential threats facing the UK.There is up to a one in four chance of another pandemic occurring within five years, according to new Government analysis of potential major threats facing the UK.It said that artificial intelligence (AI) , drone attacks on critical infrastructure and the prospect of future disruption to energy supplies by a hostile Russian regime are among the main threats facing Britain.The register spelt out a worst-case scenario for each threat and calculated both an impact and a likelihood rating for them occurring.The Cabinet Office said it has published the material to help Britain to prepare for "worst-case scenarios" rather than "sweep them under the carpet".The register, which is the first of its kind drawn up since 2020, includes the first mention of threats directly related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, such as the risk of cyber or drone attacks It also detailed the threat posed by Russia over gas supplies to western Europe . It comes after President Vladimir Putin triggered an energy crisis last year as European countries scrambled to find alternative supplies in the face of sanctions on the Kremlin.The dossier also warned of the threat to underwater telecommunications cables that power the internet following reports that these have already been probed by Russian vessels.It said this would likely be triggered by the false belief that an attack is imminent, causing a country to "miscalculate" the risk of full-scale war and escalate a conflict to the nuclear level.Climate change, antimicrobial resistance and serious organised crime were identified as other chronic threats in the report.Meanwhile, "moderate" threats include terrorist attacks in public spaces and an attack on an ally that would require international assistance. Both were given a 25 per cent chance of happening - the maximum likelihood.The risk of a radioactive accident at one of the UK's nuclear power stations was also examined, alongside the rupture of a large reservoir or dam, the deliberate disruption of UK space systems, and extreme UK temperatures, particularly excessive and prolonged snow in winter.The "declassification" of information on major risks follows a wider shift towards transparency by the Government, as part of efforts to bolster the UK's resilience.Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said: "This is the most comprehensive risk assessment we've ever published so that Government and our partners can put robust plans in place and be ready for anything."