Sheila Oliver
© AP
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, according to her family.
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, the first black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

Oliver, 71, was serving as acting governor this week while Gov. Phil Murphy was vacationing in Italy.

She was admitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston on Monday, said Murphy's office, adding the governor will now be returning home early.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) acted in her place as fill-in governor, as per the state constitution.

"I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the state of New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. "It was the best decision I ever made.

"She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere," he said. "Beyond all of that, she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable."

Murphy was scheduled to return to the state Aug. 13, but he is cutting his vacation short to return home, NJ.com reported.

Oliver's family said in an emotional statement, "She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero​.

"As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila​.

"Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community."

Oliver, a Democrat from Essex County, rose to the post of Assembly speaker in 2010 before losing the seat to Vincent Pietro in 2013, Fox16 reported.

While serving as acting governor in Murphy's absence, she signed a number of bills that included a pilot program to revamp the state's juvenile justice system in four Garden State cities, the outlet reported.

Oliver became lieutenant governor in 2018 and also served as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs.

Before her election to the state Assembly, she served on the Essex County Board of Freeholders from 1996 until 1999.

"Sheila Oliver was a trailblazer," New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted.

"She knocked down barriers for women of color in government, climbing the ranks to the highest levels," the mayor wrote. "On behalf of New York City, I offer our condolences to her friends, family, and the people of New Jersey who she so dutifully served."