"Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society, and their crimes scar victims — many of them children — for life. The FBI's commitment to combatting this threat will never waver, and we will continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated."

"Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm. This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors."

The FBI said Tuesday that it had found 200 victims of sex trafficking during a nationwide enforcement campaign last month calledThe operation also led to the identification or arrest ofIdentified suspects will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges.Partnering with theOperation Cross Country focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking.Law enforcement agencies identified and apprehended offenders, dismantling criminal networks.An FBI multidisciplinary team - including victim specialists, child and adolescent forensic interviewers, special agents and other victim service personnel - works with state and local partners to make resources available to meet the unique needs of trafficking victims.Specialists provide services based on the individual needs of human trafficking victims, and they serve as a conduit between victims and investigators.said in a statement:said:Last year, theThis announcement comes amid the unexpected success of "Sound of Freedom," an indie film about sex trafficking which has raked in over $130 million at the box office since its July 4 weekend debut.