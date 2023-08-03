© Getty Images / Artur Widak/NurPhoto

The move comes in response to a new law requiring tech companies to pay news publishers.Meta Platforms has announced that it will begin blocking access to any news content on Instagram and Facebook for all users in Canada in order to comply with a recently passed law that requires social media companies to pay their "fair share to news organizations."Lawmakers claim that the bill aims to support the sustainability of news organizations by regulating "digital news intermediaries with a view to enhancing fairness in the Canadian digital news marketplace."Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, who is in charge of the government's dealings with Meta, called the company's move "irresponsible.""They would rather block their users from accessing good quality and local news instead of paying their fair share to news organizations," St-Ogne said, adding that "we're going to keep standing our ground."Canada's Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre also lamented Meta's decision, but placed the blame for the situation solely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau."It's like 1984," Poilievre said. "You have a prime minister passing a law to make news articles disappear from the internet!" he added, suggesting that Trudeau "doesn't want Canadians to see the facts of life."