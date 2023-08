© Noah Berger/AP



"Elon Musk's latest legal move is straight out of the authoritarian playbook — he is now showing he will stop at nothing to silence anyone who criticizes him for his own decisions and actions. Musk is trying to 'shoot the messenger' who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he's created. CCDH has no intention of stopping our independent research — Musk will not bully us into silence."

Elon Musk's X Corp, the parent company of the website formerly known as Twitter, filed a lawsuit Monday against a nonprofit that tracks hate speech on the social media platform.the social media platform Musk purchased last year and renamed last week.X's lawsuit comes one day after the CCDH revealed that the company had threatened to sue.The CCDH has published reports tracking hate speech against minority groups, including LGBTQ individuals, Muslims and Jews, as well as dis- and misinformation on multiple social media platforms, including X.CCDH research into hate speech on X concluded thatSimilar studies found that the platformX claims. At least eight companies have stopped their advertising solely because of CCDH reports, the suit says. The site has lost about half of its ad revenue since Musk purchased Twitter last year.X alleged that the CCDH "embarked on a scare campaign to drive away advertisers from the X platform." The nonprofit "cherry-picked" data to back its claims that the platform is filled with hate speech, the suit alleged The suit alleges that theIt also claims the organization's conclusions are misleading and used flawed methodologies. The organization's goals are not to counter hate speech, but instead to censor opposing viewpoints, the suit says.The CCDH has vowed to fight the suit.