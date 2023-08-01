© Sputnik/Viktor Tolochko



"In coordination with Western handlers, the Ukrainian special services are conducting numerous attacks with aerial and naval unmanned vehicles against Moscow, Crimea, border regions of Russia and its other parts. The US and its satellites, which realize that warfare alone cannot inflict defeat on Russia, have started to actively use terrorist methods."

The US is using terrorist methods through its proxy Ukraine, after Kiev failed to beat Russia on the battlefield, the secretary of the Russian national security council, Nikolay Patrushev, has alleged.During a government meeting, he said on Monday:Patrushev specifically identified theas an example of such crimes, noting that two civilians were killed in the attack.Citing an anonymous source,Patrushev mentioned Hersh's reporting, calling it further evidence that "by providing financial support and supplying arms to the Kiev regime,with a spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) promising to reveal details after the conflict with Russia was over. The reaction was in stark contrast to the Ukrainian government's denials of being behind the bombing last year.Moscow has accused Kiev of a number of terrorist attacks, including assassinations of public figures and attempts to sabotage Russian energy infrastructure. Kiev claims that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate military target that needs to be "neutralized," as President Vladimir Zelensky put it.American officials "do not take it upon [themselves] to determine legitimacy or illegitimacy of targets that the Ukrainians hit," US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby explained.