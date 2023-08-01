© Ahmad Kamal/Global Look Press



The attack in Pakistan happened in a town close to the country's border with Afghanistan...Riaz Anwar, the health minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP that. A large deployment of police has been sent to the blast site, which is now cordoned off, provincial interim information minister Firoz Shah said, adding that theAccording to Shah,Witnesses told news outlet Dawn that more than 500 people had gathered for a JUI-F convention.24-year-old JUI-F supporter Sabeeh Ullah, who was injured in the explosion, told NDTV.An emergency official told Pakistani media that a local JUI-F Party leader died in the blast. A religious conservative party, JUI-F is part of the current government coalition in Pakistan. Provincial police inspector general, Akhtar Hayat Khan, told Geo TV thatHealth Minister Anwar also said the incident "was a suicide attack, withPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack, vowing to "eliminate" the perpetrators, which he called "enemies of Pakistan."The incident came ahead of Pakistani parliamentary elections scheduled for October or November. The nation's parliament was about to dissolve in the coming weeks, and political parties were preparing for an election campaign.for the attack as of Sunday evening. According to Pakistani media, a local Islamic State cell had previously targeted the JUI-F party, which it perceives as hypocritical over the party's support of the Pakistani authorities.Pakistan has recently seen a sharp increase in terrorist activities. According to a June report by a local think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies,In one of the most high-profile attacks, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque inside a police compound in the city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 police officers.