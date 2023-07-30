Severe thunderstorms caused flash and street floods in parts of south and central Trinidad yesterday evening, causing girdlock traffic and leaving some residents and commuters trapped in houses and cars.The inclement weather included a funnel cloud that developed in the Gulf of Paria and was spotted from as far east as Princes Town. It touched down in the open fields of Woodland as a tornado. However, no damage was reported from it.The Cipero river burst its banks along Cross Crossing and Gulf View. It also burst in Green Acres, flooding several homes there.Further east, in Union Hall, residents were trapped in their homes by floods and fire officials had to rescue three people who were trapped in a vehicle on the Golconda Connector Road near VMCOTT. A nearby restaurant, Dim Sum King, was affected with several patrons trapped inside the building.Affected areas within the San Fernando City Corporation included Blitz Avenue and surrounding areas in Cocoyea, as well as Circular Road, Rushworth Street and Freeling Street.Princes Town and Debe, to a lesser extent, were also affected. There was flooding on the S.S. Erin Road in the vicinity of the Debe Market.Late yesterday evening, the flood waters moved across the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension just before Debe, making it impassable with water crossing the northbound lane.In central Trinidad, street flooding occurred in Edinburgh 500 and Charliewille but quickly subsidedAmong those marooned by the floods was Kenrick Serrette, the UNC candidate for Les Efforts East/Cipero, who was on a campaign walkabout near the Rushworth Street NP Gas Station. Serette, who got drenched in the downpour, had to assist resident Lynette Carby, who had gone to the gas station to make some purchases"Water reached the platform and no one could go in or out," he said. "Any time it rains for 15, or 20 minutes of rain they get this impact."An advisory from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) late yesterday confirmed that there were at least 23 flooding incidents in communities within the city of San Fernando, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. A landslide occurred on the Pointe-a-Pierre Main Road near Palms Club.The forecast from the T&T Met Service was for isolated showers and thunderstorms across both islands overnight, with rainfall favouring Tobago.