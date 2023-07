© Efrem Lukatsky/AP



"President Biden, NATO and Zelensky have trapped themselves in a Catch 22 of their own making - unable to deliver on unrealistic expectations they created."

Advisers have reportedly argued that Ukraine is trapped in a stalemate and that Russia never intended to conquer the country...for Washington and other NATO members becauseUSA Today has reported, citing multiple US foreign-policy experts.The report, published on Thursday, hints atfor Western media outlets, which had been touting Ukraine's alleged battlefield successes, as well as vows by the Biden administration that Kiev must be supported with massive military and economic aid for "as long as it takes" to win the conflict with Russia.a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, told the newspaper thatHe claimed that Zelensky has locked himself into a position in which he "can't win, but can't afford to lose, either.""NATO is experiencing donor fatigue and disappointment with Zelensky's bluster," said McFate , a US Army veteran who also has consulted for the Pentagon and the CIA. He added thatan entrepreneur who has advised the US State Department on foreign policy, told USA Today thatbecause, contrary to the Western political and media narrative, Russian President Vladimir Putin never intended a war of conquest. While NATO members have argued that Ukraine must be supported because Putin planned to conquer Kiev and move westward, Myers suggested that Russia has proven otherwise.Myers said. Rather, he added,"Strategically, this war was lost by both sides before it started. It will end in stalemate, which I think was Putin's intent from the get-go."US defense officials have continued to insist that Kiev can defeat Russia, even as Ukraine suffers heavy losses of troops and Western-supplied weaponry in a long-heralded counteroffensive that began in early June.told reporters on Wednesday at the White House. He acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are "not going as far or as fast as they would like."by bringing forward thousands of troops who had been held in reserve, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified Pentagon officials. White House and Pentagon officials are "watching the increased activity with keen interest," the newspaper said, adding that one senior aide calledHowever, Steven Myers told USA Today that Western and Ukrainian leaders have made vows on which they can't possibly deliver:as they press forward with their "failed" counteroffensive, Putin has said. He reported on Sunday thatsince their counteroffensive began. Russian units also have destroyed dozens of Western-supplied tanks and other armored vehicles.