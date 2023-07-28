© Andrew Hamik/AP



The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman hasThe US media is ignoring the reality of President Joe Biden's deteriorating mental capacity, instead of being honest about it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.In his public appearances,the diplomat told RT in an exclusive interview on Friday.The issue was brought up by the interviewer, Rory Suchet, who suggested that Biden is "having some issues," possibly related to the president's advanced age, a notion that Zakharova dismissed.she argued.Zakharova acknowledged Biden's vast political experience, at the age of 80, but noted that- and that the situation may be even more serious in a private setting.Zakharova remarked. The diplomat was apparently referring to an incident last September, when Biden asked during a speech where late the Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was. The lawmaker had died in a car crash the previous month.The White House downplayed the gaffe, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claiming that Walorski was "on top of mind" of the president, ahead of him hosting the family later the same week.next year, and serve a second term, which would see him reach the age of 86 before leaving office.Zakharova suggested that people "should be honest with themselves" about the situation, and at least "not to be afraid to talk about it."