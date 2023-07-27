© AFP / Tass / Valery Sharifulin



Addressing participants at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Putin argued that Russia and Africa should create what he called a 'joint information space'., the Russian leader added."Work is already underway to open offices of the leading Russian media outlets in Africa: TASS news agency, Rossiya Segodnya [media group, which includes RIA Novosti and Sputnik], RT television channel, the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Rossiyskaya Gazeta [newspaper]," Putin stated.Some Russian news outlets already have bureaus operating in Africa, including TASS, which maintains a number of offices there. The outlet has so far focused on reporting African news to Russian readers, but will now expand its operations to broadcast to an African audience.During a panel hosted by RT as part of the summit, Gregoire Ndjaka, the head of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), said that "we're open to cooperation with all Russian media. We're ready to welcome them in Africa."he pointed out, adding thatRussia is "very capable" and has the media technologies needed by Africa, but in order to succeed on this market, it must understand that there has to "be mutually beneficial cooperation," the AUB chief added.The content produced by the Russian media has "to reflect the situation in Africa. Africa is a developing place. Africa is constantly at work. One shouldn't see Africa through the lenses of stereotypes, the ideas perpetuated by legacy media," he said.According to Ndjaka, the presence of outlets like RT and Sputnik is "very important" for Africa, as it's needed to "maintain the balance" in coverage of events on the continent.