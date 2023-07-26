



Severe thunderstorms in Europe appeared to set a continental hail record twice in the span of five days in Italy.T​he most recent rash of severe weather on Monday included supercell thunderstorms that dumped giant hail from parts of northern Italy into neighboring Slovenia.The giant hail and destructive winds uprooted trees, heavily damaged vehicles and destroyed crops, Pordenone Today reported.T​he July 19 hailstorms injured over 100 in northeast Italy alone, and also damaged trees, homes and crops.T​he World Meteorological Organization maintains official world weather records, including the heaviest hailstone (2.25 pounds in Bangladesh on April 14, 1986) and the deadliest hailstorm (246 killed in India on April 20, 1888).However, no records for hail size are maintained by the WMO and n​o information was provided to ESSL about the weight of either of the Italian hailstones from July 19 or 24.T​he July 24 hailstone was of comparable diameter to the U.S. record size hailstone, an 8-inch diameter giant recovered in Vivian, South Dakota, on July 23, 2010.