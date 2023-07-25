From Yahoo News, "Poll: Trump voters say racism against white Americans is a bigger problem than racism against Black Americans":
The survey of 1,638 U.S. adults, which was conducted from July 13-17, shows that among 2020 Trump voters, 62% say that racism against Black Americans is a problem today -- while 73% say that racism against white Americans is a problem.The poll found 77% of those who prefer Trump for 2024 view racism against whites as a problem. Among independents, 49% said racism against whites was a problem vs 43% who said it was not.
Asked how much of a problem racism currently is, just 19% of Trump voters describe racism against Black Americans as a "big problem." Twice as many (37%) say racism against white Americans is a big problem.
Trump voters and self-identified Republicans — overlapping but not identical cohorts -- are the only demographic groups identified by Yahoo News and YouGov who are more likely to say racism against white Americans is a problem than to say the same about racism against Black Americans. A majority (51%) of white Americans, for instance, think racism against people who look like them is a problem -- but overall, far more white Americans (72%) say racism against Black Americans is a problem.
to criticize vague concepts like "wokeness" and "critical race theory."
For his part, Trump managed to stack the Supreme Court and gut affirmative action. In part as a result of that ruling, a Trump-appointed district judge in Tennessee struck down the Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration's race-based contracting schemes favoring minority-owned businesses.