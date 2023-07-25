© Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill banning sex reassignment surgeries into law on Monday. The legislation, aimed at tighter regulation of what MPs described as the "transgender industry," bans legal sex changes and medical interventions associated with transitioning except due to serious medical grounds.According to Russian Deputy Health Minister Evgenia Kotova,, when the practice was legal.State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin blasted what he called the Western transgender industry and defended the reasoning behind the law.he said, stating that the newly adopted law was designed to avoid such a scenario.The legislation still allows for the treatment of relevant diseases. "There are conditions that can be identified during childhood," he said. "the Duma head explained.According to the top Russian senator, Valentina Matvienko,Trans rights activists still blasted the law, arguing that it seriously diminishes the rights of transgender persons in Russia. Critics also claimed that the legislation's wording creates uncertainty related to treatment of certain diseases not linked to gender reassignment procedures, like mastectomy for women genetically predisposed to breast cancer.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that all such issues had been reviewed by experts while the bill's text was still being debated in parliament. "All those questions were answered," he said, adding that risks associated with the law had been minimized.