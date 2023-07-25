"The Kiev regime continues the practice of criminal terror.As a result of an artillery strike with cluster munitions by Ukronazis on a group of journalists from the Izvestia Information Center and the RIA Novosti news agency, the life of journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev was interrupted. Three more of his colleagues, who received shrapnel wounds, were taken to field medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry in a moderate state of severity.
They receive the necessary medical care.Everything indicates that the attack on the journalist group was not carried out by chance: correspondents collected materials for reporting on the shelling of settlements in the Zaporozhye region by Kiev regime militants with cluster munitions banned in many countries of the world.
Those that are supplied to Kiev by the United States. Washington, along with London and Paris, which supply the Zelensky regime with long-range missiles, only verbally express concern for the safety of journalists, but in reality they are sponsors of terrorists.
We have no illusions that the relevant international structures will prefer, as before in such cases, to turn a blind eye to this heinous crime, which, in fact, makes them complicit in the terrorist lawlessness of Kiev.This cynical blindness once again confirms their political bias and dysfunctionality. The silence of such institutions does not mean that evil is granted an indulgence for murder and the desire to stifle inconvenient truths. Those responsible for the brutal massacre of a Russian journalist will inevitably suffer the punishment they deserve. The full measure of responsibility will be shared by those who supplied their Kiev proteges with cluster munitions.