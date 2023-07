© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry



"The Kiev regime continues the practice of criminal terror.

They receive the necessary medical care.

We have no illusions that the relevant international structures will prefer, as before in such cases, to turn a blind eye to this heinous crime, which, in fact, makes them complicit in the terrorist lawlessness of Kiev.

As a result of an artillery strike with cluster munitions by Ukronazis on a group of journalists from the Izvestia Information Center and the RIA Novosti news agency, the life of journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev was interrupted . Three more of his colleagues, who received shrapnel wounds, were taken to field medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry in a moderate state of severity.Everything indicates that the attack on the journalist groupThose that are supplied to Kiev by the United States. Washington, along with London and Paris, which supply the Zelensky regime with long-range missiles, only verbally express concern for the safety of journalists, but in reality they are sponsors of terrorists.This cynical blindness once again confirms their political bias and dysfunctionality. The silence of such institutions does not mean that evil is granted an indulgence for murder and the desire to stifle inconvenient truths. T